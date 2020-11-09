Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $578.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.62 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $576.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.46.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total value of $617,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $68,897,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,127 shares of company stock worth $98,571,236. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

