Signaturefd LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.36.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders have sold a total of 88,573 shares of company stock valued at $30,037,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $340.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.49 and a 200 day moving average of $289.32. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $358.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.