Signaturefd LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $133.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

