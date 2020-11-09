Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $1,316,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.34.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

