Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.13.

Humana stock opened at $432.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $418.52 and a 200-day moving average of $399.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

