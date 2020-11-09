Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Eaton by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 45,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 176.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 4.0% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 14.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

ETN opened at $109.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.