Signaturefd LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,622,000 after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,449,000 after buying an additional 38,382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,803,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,258,000 after buying an additional 514,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 974,466 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $102.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

