Signaturefd LLC Has $437,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 8.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 22.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in ING Groep by 21.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of ING stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

