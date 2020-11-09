Signaturefd LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

