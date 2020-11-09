Signaturefd LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $100,182,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Yum China by 130.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,360,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 35.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,343,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,255 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 30.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,706,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,157,000 after purchasing an additional 866,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 890.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 830,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,846,000 after purchasing an additional 746,291 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

