Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

