Signaturefd LLC Buys 237 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $83.70 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4,185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

