Signaturefd LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Synopsys by 66.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $241.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.01. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $243.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

