Signaturefd LLC Acquires 702 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Shares of CMI opened at $229.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $233.02. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.