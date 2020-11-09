Signaturefd LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG opened at $51.15 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.