Signaturefd LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,375,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,848,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 856,178 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 807,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 759,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,418,000 after purchasing an additional 605,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,307,000 after purchasing an additional 602,193 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL opened at $73.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.87.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

