Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after acquiring an additional 620,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.