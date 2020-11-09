Sigma Planning Corp Takes $1.69 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $124.55 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $27,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,447,902. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

