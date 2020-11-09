Sigma Planning Corp Sells 537 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $236.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

