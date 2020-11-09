Sigma Planning Corp Sells 533 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

UNP opened at $190.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.