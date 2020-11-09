Sigma Planning Corp Sells 28,894 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,894 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $68,000.

MGV stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

