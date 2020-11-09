Sigma Planning Corp Sells 205 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $150.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.00 and its 200-day moving average is $171.54. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,931. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.18.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

