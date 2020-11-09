Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,432 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. David Loasby raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $195.13 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $195.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

