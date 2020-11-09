Sigma Planning Corp Sells 143 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 776.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $125.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

