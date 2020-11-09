Sigma Planning Corp Sells 10,267 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,267 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $484,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,709,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $6,891,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,356,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

