Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 228,800.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $55.41.

