Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.25 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

