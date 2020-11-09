Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,425 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

