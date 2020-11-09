Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,417 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 271,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

