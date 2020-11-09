Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 73,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $28.94.

