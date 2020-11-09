Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 92,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 152,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

RSG opened at $97.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.