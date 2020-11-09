Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE:PINS opened at $64.74 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $16,178,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $2,765,684.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,215.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,646,267 shares of company stock valued at $188,482,333 in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

