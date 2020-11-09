Sigma Planning Corp Has $8.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

