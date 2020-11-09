Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.85 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

