Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.02 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,575,000 after purchasing an additional 939,971 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,615,000 after buying an additional 354,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after buying an additional 1,778,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after buying an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after buying an additional 74,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $61.80 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

