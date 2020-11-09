Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.93 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 214,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,536,000 after purchasing an additional 133,977 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL opened at $108.42 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $99.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.