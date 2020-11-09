Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.79 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

VEU opened at $53.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

