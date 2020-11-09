Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $535.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $537.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.42. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.77.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,935 shares of company stock valued at $46,557,238 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

