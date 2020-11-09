Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Guardant Health by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after acquiring an additional 548,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $112.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $118.97.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $283,203.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $772,018.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,560,774 shares of company stock worth $764,893,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

