Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.