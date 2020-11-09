Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,311,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,128,000 after buying an additional 16,851,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after buying an additional 883,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,137,000 after buying an additional 865,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,332,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.87 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

