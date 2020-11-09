Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 458,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

HYD stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.