Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,383,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,085 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 358,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,368,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.93 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62.

