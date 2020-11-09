Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $96.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

