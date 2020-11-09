Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $274.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

