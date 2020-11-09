Sigma Planning Corp Buys 464 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,923,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 228,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,944,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $84.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

