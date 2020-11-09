Sigma Planning Corp Buys 14,909 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

ORCL stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

