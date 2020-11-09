Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.85 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

