Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $93.16 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

