Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Hercules Capital worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

